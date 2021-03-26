UrduPoint.com
Two Die, One Injured In Quetta Road Mishap

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 05:10 PM

Two die, one injured in Quetta road mishap

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :At least two people including a woman and a girl died while another received injuries in a roadmishap near Airport Road area of Quetta on Friday.

According to police sources, the victims were on way home in a vehicle when it overturned on National Highway due to over speeding.

As a result, a woman and a girl died on the spot and one people received injuries.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to hospital where the treatment of injured was started.

Police have registered a case.

More Stories From Pakistan

