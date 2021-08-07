Two die, one injured in separate road mishaps

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Two people including a woman died while another injured in separate road accidents reported in the city here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, Sohaib resident of Marzipura was going towards ChechaWatni along with his wife by car to meet relatives. All of a sudden, the car collided with the road divider after tyre burst.

Resultantly, they sustained serious injuries and later, his wife died. The rescue officials shifted the body and injured to the nearby hospital.

In another incident, Mumtaz Ahmed resident of village Jodihka was on the way to Gagumandi on motorcycle when a speeding passenger van collided with two wheeler near Sandhu petroleum. As a result of the collision, the youngster received critical injuries and died at the spot.

Rescue officials shifted the body to hospital while police have started investigations.