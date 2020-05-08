UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Die, One Injures In Nowshera Traffic Accident

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 07:21 PM

Two die, one injures in Nowshera traffic accident

Two persons were killed while another got injured as a rashly driven tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle here near Babar road flour mill on Friday

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed while another got injured as a rashly driven tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle here near Babar road flour mill on Friday.

According to police, a rashly driven tractor-trolley was crossing Babar road when it hit a motorcycle, coming from the opposite direction.

As a result, two members of a same family riding on bike, died on the spot while a woman got injured. Those killed in the incident were identified as Muhammad Sabir (55), s/o Hushi Muhammad and Robina (18). The injured, identified as Razia (45) wife of Sabir, was shifted to civil hospital for medical aid.

Police have started search for the driver of the tractor-trolley who fled the scene after the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Police Driver Road Died Wife Same Women Family From Flour

Recent Stories

Deputy Prime-Minister of Uzbekistan gives thanks f ..

10 minutes ago

A doctor, 8 others diagnosed Corona positive in Gh ..

4 minutes ago

Indian Occupied Kashmir - a valley of 'extra-judic ..

4 minutes ago

Putin Discusses With Russian Security Council Figh ..

4 minutes ago

One dies, one injures in firing attack in Quetta

4 minutes ago

Distribution of ration bags to special persons, ch ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.