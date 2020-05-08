Two die, one injures in Nowshera traffic accident

Two persons were killed while another got injured as a rashly driven tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle here near Babar road flour mill on Friday

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed while another got injured as a rashly driven tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle here near Babar road flour mill on Friday.

According to police, a rashly driven tractor-trolley was crossing Babar road when it hit a motorcycle, coming from the opposite direction.

As a result, two members of a same family riding on bike, died on the spot while a woman got injured. Those killed in the incident were identified as Muhammad Sabir (55), s/o Hushi Muhammad and Robina (18). The injured, identified as Razia (45) wife of Sabir, was shifted to civil hospital for medical aid.

Police have started search for the driver of the tractor-trolley who fled the scene after the incident.