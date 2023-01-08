Two die separately

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Two persons were killed in two different road accidents here on Sunday in the jurisdiction of Esakhail police limits.

The police said that first incident occurred near Namal area where Muhammad Shamas r/o Esa Khail was travelling on a motorcycle, when he reached near Esa Khail Namal Morr, a dumper hit his bike.

Resultantly, he died on the spot.

Meanwhile, in another incident, Muhammad Yamin (45) r/o Ditta Khail was traveling on his car, when a speeding truck hit the car near Chowk Sargodha Road.

Resultantly, he sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot.

The area police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to nearby hospitals.

Further investigation was underway, police said.