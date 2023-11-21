Open Menu

Two Die, Seven Injure In Battagram Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Two die, seven injure in Battagram road accident

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) At least two persons lost their lives, and seven others sustained injuries when a passenger jeep plunged into a deep gorge at Ashaar Band in the Battagram district.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the passenger jeep was en route to the village of Ashaar Band when the driver lost control upon reaching the village, leading the vehicle to fall into the deep gorge.

As a result, two passengers lost their lives on the spot, while seven others sustained critical injuries. Rescue 1122, Battagram police, and residents responded swiftly and recovered the deceased and injured from the gorge, who were then shifted to Tehsil Hospital Alai.

Following the completion of medicolegal formalities, the bodies of the two passengers were handed over to their respective families.

