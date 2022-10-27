UrduPoint.com

Two Die, Seven Injured In Quetta Firing

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Two die, seven injured in Quetta firing

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :At least two persons died and seven others were reported injured in firing between two groups at Session Court area, here on Thursday.

According to police sources, two sub-clans were moving to Session Court when they opened fire at each other.

Media Coordinator of Health Department Dr Waseem Baig said that two dead bodies and seven injured had been brought to Civil Hospital for medical aid.

He said that one of the deceased was identified as Muhammad Haroon, while the other deceased could not be identified so far.

Among the injured are Sardar Naseem Tareen, Muhammd Lal, Haji Muhammad Naeem, Muhammd Imran, Muhammad Jameel, Dilawar and Muhammad Fazal.



