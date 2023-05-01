UrduPoint.com

Two Die, Seven Missing As Jeep Plunged Into River In Neelum Valley

Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2023 | 08:21 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Two tourists reportedly died, five were injured, and seven others have gone missing after a jeep, they were travelling plunged into the River in Neelum Valley, some 190 from here, on Monday.

Police said the ill-fated jeep was travelling from Taobat to Kel Town when lost control due to bad road conditions and fell into the river near Phallawai village.

All 14 passengers including driver and cleaner were from Lahore.

Upon receiving the information, rescue teams rushed to the scene to conduct rescue operations, they retrieved one body and 5 injured to a nearby health facility where one of the injured lost breath, officials said.

The official said a search operation for the 7 missing persons was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

