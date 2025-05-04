Open Menu

Two Die, Six Hurt In Rain, Thunderstorm Incidents In South Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Two die, six hurt in rain, thunderstorm incidents in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue 1122) reported multiple weather-related incidents across South Punjab due to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning strikes on Saturday night in which two people died while six sustained injuries.

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesperson, two people tragically lost their lives in Bahawalpur after being struck by lightning. In Muzaffargarh, a man sustained injuries after a wall collapsed during the storm. Meanwhile, in Rajanpur, lightning ignited a fire in a palm tree, which was swiftly extinguished by rescue teams.

Multiple fire incidents caused by lightning were also reported in Dera Ghazi Khan, where emergency responders successfully controlled them before they spread further.

In an unusual turn of events, two women in Dera Ghazi Khan suffered minor injuries after falling from their beds in a panic during lightning strikes, while another man fainted and was promptly shifted to a hospital.

In total, six individuals sustained injuries, all of whom received immediate first aid and were shifted to medical facilities. The professional and timely response by Rescue 1122 teams helped prevent further loss of life and property.

The citizens were urged to avoid unnecessary travel and exposure to open areas or trees during severe weather conditions. Citizens were advised to remain indoors during storms and to immediately contact Rescue 1122 in case of any emergency.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025

8 hours ago
 HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets

21 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

21 hours ago
 UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years ..

UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..

21 hours ago
 Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on M ..

Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday

21 hours ago
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

21 hours ago
 National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wed ..

National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi

21 hours ago
 Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, K ..

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha ..

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

1 day ago
 Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in Indi ..

Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India

1 day ago
 Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan