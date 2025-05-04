Two Die, Six Hurt In Rain, Thunderstorm Incidents In South Punjab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2025 | 04:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue 1122) reported multiple weather-related incidents across South Punjab due to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning strikes on Saturday night in which two people died while six sustained injuries.
According to the Rescue 1122 spokesperson, two people tragically lost their lives in Bahawalpur after being struck by lightning. In Muzaffargarh, a man sustained injuries after a wall collapsed during the storm. Meanwhile, in Rajanpur, lightning ignited a fire in a palm tree, which was swiftly extinguished by rescue teams.
Multiple fire incidents caused by lightning were also reported in Dera Ghazi Khan, where emergency responders successfully controlled them before they spread further.
In an unusual turn of events, two women in Dera Ghazi Khan suffered minor injuries after falling from their beds in a panic during lightning strikes, while another man fainted and was promptly shifted to a hospital.
In total, six individuals sustained injuries, all of whom received immediate first aid and were shifted to medical facilities. The professional and timely response by Rescue 1122 teams helped prevent further loss of life and property.
The citizens were urged to avoid unnecessary travel and exposure to open areas or trees during severe weather conditions. Citizens were advised to remain indoors during storms and to immediately contact Rescue 1122 in case of any emergency.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025
HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rs2m fine imposed, 40 cases registered over encroachments in Sahiwal tehsil2 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Lodhran pays tribute to firefighters2 minutes ago
-
Two die, six hurt in rain, thunderstorm incidents in South Punjab2 minutes ago
-
3rd international Glaciers’ Preservation conference to be held in Dushanbe2 minutes ago
-
Seven drug dealers arrested2 minutes ago
-
Teachings of saints are beacon for society: Minister2 minutes ago
-
DPO warns police to wear official uniform for duty2 minutes ago
-
PHP apprehended 492 fugitives in April2 minutes ago
-
BZU hosts vibrant Vasakhi festival2 minutes ago
-
Four members gang involved in street crimes arrested12 minutes ago
-
An enchanting evening of classical music mesmerizes PNCA audience12 minutes ago
-
India can't stop our water: Khalid Khokhar12 minutes ago