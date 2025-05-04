Two die, six hurt in rain, thunderstorm incidents in South Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue 1122) reported multiple weather-related incidents across South Punjab due to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning strikes on Saturday night in which two people died while six sustained injuries.

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesperson, two people tragically lost their lives in Bahawalpur after being struck by lightning. In Muzaffargarh, a man sustained injuries after a wall collapsed during the storm. Meanwhile, in Rajanpur, lightning ignited a fire in a palm tree, which was swiftly extinguished by rescue teams.

Multiple fire incidents caused by lightning were also reported in Dera Ghazi Khan, where emergency responders successfully controlled them before they spread further.

In an unusual turn of events, two women in Dera Ghazi Khan suffered minor injuries after falling from their beds in a panic during lightning strikes, while another man fainted and was promptly shifted to a hospital.

In total, six individuals sustained injuries, all of whom received immediate first aid and were shifted to medical facilities. The professional and timely response by Rescue 1122 teams helped prevent further loss of life and property.

The citizens were urged to avoid unnecessary travel and exposure to open areas or trees during severe weather conditions. Citizens were advised to remain indoors during storms and to immediately contact Rescue 1122 in case of any emergency.