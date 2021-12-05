UrduPoint.com

Two Die, Six Injure In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 02:50 PM

Two die, six injure in road accident

SHEIKHUPURA, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Two men were killed while six others sustained injuries in a collision between a car and a truck on Faisalabad Road here on Sunday morning.

Rescue-1122 said the accident took place near Kadlathi Toll Plaza on Faisalabad road due to over-speeding.

As a result of which, two persons died on the spot while six others sustained serious injures.

Rescuers shifted the bodies and injured to the DHQ hospital.

The injured belonged to the same family. However, the identification of victims has yet to be established.

Police were investigating.

More Stories From Pakistan

