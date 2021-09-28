UrduPoint.com

Two Die, Six Injure In Separate Incidents

Muhammad Irfan 9 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 08:03 PM

Two die, six injure in separate incidents

Two persons including a woman were killed and six others got injured in separate incidents that occurred throughout the district, police confirmed on Tuesday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed and six others got injured in separate incidents that occurred throughout the district, police confirmed on Tuesday.

According to FIR lodged with Swabi Police Station by the injured Taimur who later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital informed the police that his two rivals Umer and Naseem started firing on him over an old enmity.

Meanwhile, a man named Ali Haider lodged a complaint in the same police station and said that his married daughter was on her way to paternal home when unknown assailants killed her with firing near village Kala.

In the other road accident, as many as six persons sustained critical injuries when a passenger coach collided head-on with a car coming from opposite directions on Jehangira-Swabi Road.

The teams of Rescue1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Baacha Khan Medical Complex, Shah Mansoor.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Police Station Married Road Car Road Accident Man Same Swabi Ali Haider Rescue 1122 Women FIR From Coach

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to King of Mo ..

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to King of Morocco on death of Princess Lal ..

4 hours ago
 Al Bowardi discusses defense cooperation with Insp ..

Al Bowardi discusses defense cooperation with Inspector General of Royal Morocca ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole King of Morocco on death of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King of Morocco on death of Princess Lalla Malika

4 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Ro ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces

6 hours ago
 Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service ..

Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service and Reserve Authority

6 hours ago
 Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperatio ..

Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperation with GCC&#039;s General Secr ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.