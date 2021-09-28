Two die, six injure in separate incidents

Two persons including a woman were killed and six others got injured in separate incidents that occurred throughout the district, police confirmed on Tuesday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed and six others got injured in separate incidents that occurred throughout the district, police confirmed on Tuesday.

According to FIR lodged with Swabi Police Station by the injured Taimur who later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital informed the police that his two rivals Umer and Naseem started firing on him over an old enmity.

Meanwhile, a man named Ali Haider lodged a complaint in the same police station and said that his married daughter was on her way to paternal home when unknown assailants killed her with firing near village Kala.

In the other road accident, as many as six persons sustained critical injuries when a passenger coach collided head-on with a car coming from opposite directions on Jehangira-Swabi Road.

The teams of Rescue1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Baacha Khan Medical Complex, Shah Mansoor.