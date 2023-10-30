Two die, six injure in separate incidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Two people died and six others were injured in separate incidents in the limits of Cantt Police Station on Monday, police, and Rescue 1122 sources said.

In the first incident, one person was killed while six others were seriously injured during an exchange of fire between two rival groups over a land dispute.

According to a police official, an exchange of fire took place between two parties over a land dispute in the Jhok Thotha area of Kacha.

As a result, one person was killed while three of each group sustained injuries. The injured were immediately rushed to District Headquarters Hospital, Dera Ismail Khan.

After receiving information about the incident, DSP City Circle Hafiz Muhammad Adnan and SHO Cantt Gul Sher Khan along with the police team reached the spot and started an investigation.

Meanwhile, a woman died on the spot after being hit by a speeding dumper here on Paharpur-Rangpur Road near Niaziabad Adda, a Rescue 1122 official said.