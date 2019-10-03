Two die, six injure in Wadh car-truck collision

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :At least two women died and six other sustained injuries in a collision between a car and a truck near Wadh Bazaar area of Khuzdar district on Thursday.

According to Assistant Commissioner Wadh Muhammad Iqbal Khosa, the victims were on way to somewhere in a car when a truck hit it which coming from opposite direction due to over speeding.

As a result, two women died on the spot while six people received injuries.

Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to nearby hospital. The identity of the victims could not be ascertained so far.

Levies force has registered a case.