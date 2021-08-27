UrduPoint.com

Two Die, Six Injured In Balanari Clash

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 07:19 PM

At least two people died while six other sustained injuries in a clash between two groups over land dispute in Haji Shehr Balanari area of Bolan district on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :At least two people died while six other sustained injuries in a clash between two groups over land dispute in Haji Shehr Balanari area of Bolan district on Friday.

According to Levies sources, two sub-clans took position and used automatic weapons against each other over land dispute near Goth Takri Mehrullah area.

As a result, two of them one group people died on the spot after receiving bullet injuries while six other sustained injuries.

Levies Force reached the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to nearby hospital where the treatment of the injured victims were started.

The deceased bodies were identified as Abdul Reheem and Abdul Kareem while the injured including Takri Mehrullah, Nabi Bakhsh, Naseebullah, Muhammad Afzal, Waheed Ahmed and Hafeezullah.

Three of the injured were reported to be in serious condition. Levies force is looking into the matter.

