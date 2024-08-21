Open Menu

Two Die, Six Injured In Rain-related Incidents In DI Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Two die, six injured in rain-related incidents in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) A women and her son were died while six others received injuries in different rain related incidents happened in Dera Ismail Khan last night.

According to details, the roof of a house was caved in due to rain in Jhok Tahir-Khel area of Tehsil Paroa.

Resultantly, woman named Maah-e-Noor wife of Ghazab Din and her son named Aqal Din were died while two other children also got injured.

Similarly, two people were injured as a room was collapsed in Mochian-wala Mohallah, Kotjai area of Tehsil Paharpur.

Four other people also received injuries in a number of walls-collapse incidents reported in Paharpur.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Injured Died Wife Dera Ismail Khan Women

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

1 hour ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

1 hour ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

1 hour ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

1 hour ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

1 hour ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

1 hour ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

1 hour ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

1 hour ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

1 hour ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

1 hour ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan