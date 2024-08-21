Two die, six injured in rain-related incidents in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) A women and her son were died while six others received injuries in different rain related incidents happened in Dera Ismail Khan last night.

According to details, the roof of a house was caved in due to rain in Jhok Tahir-Khel area of Tehsil Paroa.

Resultantly, woman named Maah-e-Noor wife of Ghazab Din and her son named Aqal Din were died while two other children also got injured.

Similarly, two people were injured as a room was collapsed in Mochian-wala Mohallah, Kotjai area of Tehsil Paharpur.

Four other people also received injuries in a number of walls-collapse incidents reported in Paharpur.

APP/akt