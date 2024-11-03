Two Die, Six Injured Van Overturns On Motorway
Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2024 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Two persons died and six others were injured when a public transport vehicle met an accident on the Motorway near Bheera on Sunday.
According to a Motorway Police spokesman, the passenger van was going to Dir-bala from Raiwand Tableegi Markaz when it overturned due to one of its tyres burst.
Two passengers died on the spot while six others were shifted to Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals(THQ) Bheera and Bhalwal while 15 people were travelling in the van.
