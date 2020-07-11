UrduPoint.com
Two Die, Ten Injure In Chaman Clash

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 12:03 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :At least two people died while ten other sustained injuries in clash between two groups over the installment of official pylon of electricity at Old Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district on Friday.

According to Levies sources, two sub-clan took position and used automatic weapons against each other after developing dispute between them over the installment of electricity pylon near Old Chaman.

As a result, two people named Muhammad Ismail and Zainuddin died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds while ten other suffered injuries.

Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to nearby hospital where the deceased bodies were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Five of the injured were referred to Quetta Civil Hospital for further treatment after completion of the first medical aid in view of their critical condition.

Levies force registered a case and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

