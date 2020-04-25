UrduPoint.com
Two Die, Three Injure In Accident In Quetta

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 09:26 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :At least two persons died while three others were injured when a vehicle overturned on National Highway near Khada -kocha area of Mastung on Saturday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on way to somewhere in a vehicle as it turned turtle due to over speeding near MashAllah Hotel.

As a result, two people died on the spot while three other sustained injuries.

Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to nearby hospital where the treatments of the injured were started.

The identity of the victims could not be ascertained so far.

Levies force had registered a case.

