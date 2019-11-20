UrduPoint.com
Two Die, Three Injure In Loralai Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 07:33 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :At least two persons were killed and three others were injured by unknown gunmen at Sanjavi Road Lal Katahi area of Loralai district on Wednesday.

According to Levies forces, the all victims were on way to somewhere in a vehicle when armed assailants opened fire at them, leaving two dead and three injured on the spot.

Later, armed assailants took away two of them namely Niamat-Ullah and Habib-Ullah and managed to escape from the scene.

Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to nearby hospital where the bodies were identified as Sad-Ullah and Nasiruddin and the injured including Rasheed, Muhammad Anwar and Zakiria.

The reason of attack is stated to be an old enmity.

Levies force registered a case and started investigation.

