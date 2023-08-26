Two die, three injure in road mishap

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Two persons died and three others including two women got injured after two cars collided near Iqbal Crush Plan on Bannu road in the jurisdiction of Yarik Police Station, here Saturday.

According to police spokesman, Nasrullah Marwat son of Ghulam Rasool resident of Sara-e-Naurang was travelling towards Bannu along with his wife Amna, daughter Afnan, Driver Hanif Ullah and Mutti Ullah son of Syed Rasool in a car. Meanwhile, a speedy car coming from the opposite direction suddenly hit their car near Iqbal Crush plant.

As a result, Driver Hanif Ullah and Mutti Ullah were died on the spot while the other three persons got injured.

The bodies and injured were immediately shifted to the hospital.

The Yarik police have registered a case of this incident on the report of injured Nasrullah Marwat.

Further probe was underway.