Two Die, Three Injure In Sibi Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 12:28 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Two men were killed and three others injured on Friday when two speeding cars collided with each other on National Highway near Linji area of Sibi district.

According to police sources, the bodies and the injured were rushed to district headquarters hospital where the deceased were identified as Ali Muhammad and Muhammad Yasir.

The injured were Muhammad Salman, Abdul Reheem and Abdullah. Abdul Reheem and Abdullah were referred to Quetta Civil hospital in critical condition for further medical aid after completing of initial treatment.

The deceased were reportedly resident of Quetta and their bodies were handed over to their heirs after completion of medico legal formalities. Police have registered a case into the incident.

