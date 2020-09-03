Two die, three injured in Keamari fire incident: DIG South

Deputy Inspector General (DIG), South Javed Akber Riaz on Thursday said that two person burnt to death and three got injured in the fire incident at an Oil facility at Keamari Terminal-I, here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG), South Javed Akber Riaz on Thursday said that two person burnt to death and three got injured in the fire incident at an Oil facility at Keamari Terminal-I, here.

The DIG South said that nine fire tenders of Pakistan Navy, Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), jointly participated in the firefighting activities, said a spokesperson of the DIG South.

DIG Javed Akber said that the fire in the oil facility was completely doused.

He said that the bodies and injured were shifted to the Burns Wards of Civil hospital Karachi.

The police sources said that the two bodies recovered from the site were identified as Saleh Muhammad and Shahid.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the Burns Ward Civil Hospital Karachi said that three burns patients which were brought to the Burns Ward from the Keamari Oil Terminal are identified as Fiayaz 24 years with 59 per cent burn injuries, Kashif 32 years with 61 per cent burn injuries and Shahid 40 years with 37 per cent burn injuries.