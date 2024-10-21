Open Menu

Two Die, Three Injured In Separate Road Accidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2024 | 04:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Two persons were killed and three others got injured in separate road incidents in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to details, a car coming from Zhob collided with a Tractor trolley near Khhutti Adda on Daraban road in the limits of Dera Town police station.

As a result, Aziz Ullah son of Abbas Khan, resident of Bannu, on boarded on the car died on the spot.

While three other people including car driver Noor Ali, Asmat Ullah and Hazrat Ali got injured. The body and injured were shifted to Mufti Mahmood Hospital.

The second road accident took place near Gandi Ashiq area in the limits of Daraban police station in which Gulnawaz son of Malik Daad, resident of Gandi Ashiq, died on the spot and his body was also shifted to Mufti Mahmood Hospital.

APP/akt

