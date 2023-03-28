Two die, three injured in Soapstone mine incident

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Two mine workers on Tuesday died and three others were injured when they were trapped in a Soapstone mine in Bandi Makra Lower Tanawal an area of Sherwan Police station.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a mine of Soapstone collapsed where five miners were trapped and three sustained serious injuries while two other workers died inside the mine.

The rescue team of the mine department, 1122 special team comprising three ambulances, disaster vehicles and medical technicians started the operation and recovered the three miners alive and two dead bodies.

The injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Abbottabad where one of them was declared critical.