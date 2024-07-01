Two die, three injured in Upper Kohistan accident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) At least two people were killed and three others injured when a vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Upper Kohistan area, police informed on Monday.

According to police, five people were onboard the vehicle when it plunged into a deep gorge after its driver lost control over the vehicle in Lotar area of Upper Kohistan.

The rescue teams shifted the victims to District Headquarters Hospital Dasu, where doctors pronounced two as dead. The doctors further informed that condition of three other injured was also critical.

Rescue 1122 said the three critical injured were later referred to Saidu Hospital in Swat.

APP/vak