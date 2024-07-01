Two Die, Three Injured In Upper Kohistan Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2024 | 02:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) At least two people were killed and three others injured when a vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Upper Kohistan area, police informed on Monday.
According to police, five people were onboard the vehicle when it plunged into a deep gorge after its driver lost control over the vehicle in Lotar area of Upper Kohistan.
The rescue teams shifted the victims to District Headquarters Hospital Dasu, where doctors pronounced two as dead. The doctors further informed that condition of three other injured was also critical.
Rescue 1122 said the three critical injured were later referred to Saidu Hospital in Swat.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza
Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre
Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024
Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM directs to transport bodies of tourists killed in Neelum valley accident21 minutes ago
-
Police hands document of house to family of martyr31 minutes ago
-
Bilawal grieves over death of policemen in accident31 minutes ago
-
Middle aged man killed over old enmity41 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi condemns attack on Takhtbeg check-post41 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz commends Police, FC for thwarting terror attack in Khyber district50 minutes ago
-
Free medical clinic inaugurated1 hour ago
-
Seven day polio vaccination campaign kicks off in Rawalpindi1 hour ago
-
Man injured by robber's shoot1 hour ago
-
Robbers looted gold ornaments, mobile phones1 hour ago
-
Various uplift projects to be launched in Bahawalpur: MPA2 hours ago
-
ANF recovers 833 kg drugs in seven operations2 hours ago