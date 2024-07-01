Open Menu

Two Die, Three Injured In Upper Kohistan Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Two die, three injured in Upper Kohistan accident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) At least two people were killed and three others injured when a vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Upper Kohistan area, police informed on Monday.

According to police, five people were onboard the vehicle when it plunged into a deep gorge after its driver lost control over the vehicle in Lotar area of Upper Kohistan.

The rescue teams shifted the victims to District Headquarters Hospital Dasu, where doctors pronounced two as dead. The doctors further informed that condition of three other injured was also critical.

Rescue 1122 said the three critical injured were later referred to Saidu Hospital in Swat.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Swat Driver Vehicle Saidu Kohistan Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza

Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza

41 minutes ago
 Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre

Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre

2 hours ago
 Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

5 hours ago
 Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab Univ ..

Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University

18 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

2 days ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

2 days ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

2 days ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan