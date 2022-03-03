Two die, two hurt in separate road incidents

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed while two others sustained injuries in two separate incidents here on Thursday.

According to Rescue officials, a car was collided with Motorbike near Adda Billi Wala, Bahawalpur road in which 28 years old motorcyclist namely Kashif died on the spot while Ali Anwar and Afaq sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital.

In another incident, a 32 years old youth namely Khalil Ahmad died after his motorcycle collided with tractor trolley near Syedan Wala bypass Nawab Pur road.