Two die, two injure in Mastung accident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :At least two persons died and two others sustained injuries in a collision between two motorcycles on National Highway near Ghanjadhuri area of Mastung district,said a Levies sources on Friday.

According to detail, two motorbikes collided with each other due to over speeding on National Highway.

As a result, two people named Muhammad Nadeed and Dost Muhammad died on the spot while Muhammad Ismail and Muhammad Shuaib suffered wounds.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the injured treatments were started.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force have registered a case.