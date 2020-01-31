Two die, two injure in road mishap in Haripur

Two motorcyclists were killed and two others sustained critical injuries in different road accidents in the district, police said here on Friday

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Two motorcyclists were killed and two others sustained critical injuries in different road accidents in the district, police said here on Friday.

In first accident that occurred in precincts of Saddar Police Station, an over speeding coach hit a motorcycle killing a man identified as Shahbaz Khalid and injuring another man.

In another road mishap, a motorcyclist Abdul Rehman lost his life when his two-wheeler hit a car near Pharhala. Muhammad Abdullah son of Muhammad Ramzan also sustained injures in the incident.