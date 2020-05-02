UrduPoint.com
Two Die, Two Injure In Road Mishaps

At least two persons including a woman died and two others sustained injuries in two traffic incident near Tehsil Naal and Lakhorian area of Khuzdar district on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :At least two persons including a woman died and two others sustained injuries in two traffic incident near Tehsil Naal and Lakhorian area of Khuzdar district on Saturday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on way to somewhere in a vehicle when it overturned on National Highway near Tehisl Naal area due to over speeding.

As a result, a woman died on the spot while two others namely Muhammad Khan and Jamal Khan received injuries.

Meanwhile, in the second incident, a driver of vehicle Ahmed resident of Surab died when his vehicle turned turtle on National Highway near Lakhorian area after one of its tyres burst.

Levies force shifted the bodies and the injured to nearby hospital where both the bodies were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force have registered separate cases.

