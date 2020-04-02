UrduPoint.com
Two Die, Two Injure In Sibi Car-truck Collision

Thu 02nd April 2020 | 12:59 AM

Two die, two injure in Sibi car-truck collision

At least two persons died and two others injured in a collision between truck and car on National Highway near Nari Bank area of Sibi district on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ):At least two persons died and two others injured in a collision between truck and car on National Highway near Nari Bank area of Sibi district on Wednesday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on way to somewhere in a car when a speedy truck hit their car which was coming from opposition direction.

As a result, a man died on the spot while three others including Muhammad Javed, Nawab and Muhammad Akbar sustained injuries.

Levies Force on information reached the site and shifted the victims to nearby hospital for medical aid. Among one of the injured Javed succumbed to his injuries during the initial treatment.

Levies Force has registered a case.

