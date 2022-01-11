UrduPoint.com

Two Die, Two Injured As A Loaded Truck Plunges Into A Ravine At Kewai Balakot

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Two die, two injured as a loaded truck plunges into a ravine at Kewai Balakot

Two persons have reportedly lost their lives while two others sustained injuries when a loaded truck fell into a gorge at Kewai Balakot

BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Two persons have reportedly lost their lives while two others sustained injuries when a loaded truck fell into a gorge at Kewai Balakot.

According to the police sources, a loaded truck No.

DLT-3345 was heading towards Balakot from Havelian when it reached Kewai the driver lost his control over the vehicle resultantly the vehicle fell into a deep gorge.

As a result two people died on the spot while two others sustained injuries.

The dead were identified as Muhammad Tayab and Muhammad Riaz residents of village Mohmda while the injured included Muhammad Azhar and driver Muhammad Saqib.

Resuce 1122 shifted the bodies and injured to Tehsil headquarters hospital where later the bodies were handed over to the heirs.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Driver Vehicle Died Balakot Havelian Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

National U13 and U16 boys tournaments to begin fro ..

National U13 and U16 boys tournaments to begin from Friday

13 minutes ago
 Crackdown against illegal auto-rickshaws launched

Crackdown against illegal auto-rickshaws launched

3 minutes ago
 PHA Rwp provides assistance to stranded tourists i ..

PHA Rwp provides assistance to stranded tourists in Murree

3 minutes ago
 Asian markets end Tuesday trading with mixed figur ..

Asian markets end Tuesday trading with mixed figures

3 minutes ago
 Advisory for Baharia sunflower cultivation

Advisory for Baharia sunflower cultivation

3 minutes ago
 China's civil aviation industry becomes "smarter"

China's civil aviation industry becomes "smarter"

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.