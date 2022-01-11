Two die, two injured as a loaded truck plunges into a ravine at Kewai Balakot

Two persons have reportedly lost their lives while two others sustained injuries when a loaded truck fell into a gorge at Kewai Balakot

BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Two persons have reportedly lost their lives while two others sustained injuries when a loaded truck fell into a gorge at Kewai Balakot.

According to the police sources, a loaded truck No.

DLT-3345 was heading towards Balakot from Havelian when it reached Kewai the driver lost his control over the vehicle resultantly the vehicle fell into a deep gorge.

As a result two people died on the spot while two others sustained injuries.

The dead were identified as Muhammad Tayab and Muhammad Riaz residents of village Mohmda while the injured included Muhammad Azhar and driver Muhammad Saqib.

Resuce 1122 shifted the bodies and injured to Tehsil headquarters hospital where later the bodies were handed over to the heirs.