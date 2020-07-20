Two die, two injured as car plunges into ravine

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed and two others sustained injuries when a speedy car plunged into ravine on National Highway near Wadh area of Khuzdar district on Monday.

According to Levies sources, a car carrying the victims was on its way when it plunged into deep gorge after driver lost control over it due to overtaking the trailer near Wadh area, leaving four people critically injured on the spot.

Two of the victims succumbed to their injuries on way to District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital.

The deceased were identified as Ashiq Ali and Nasrullah. The injured namely Bilawal and Muhammad Amin were referred to Karachi based hospital for further treatment after completion of first medical aid.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after completing of medico legal formalities.

Levies force had registered a case.