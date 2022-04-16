UrduPoint.com

Two Die, Two Injured In A Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2022 | 05:05 PM

At least two people died while two others sustained injuries in a collision between truck and a trailer on National Highway near Shela Bagh area on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :At least two people died while two others sustained injuries in a collision between truck and a trailer on National Highway near Shela Bagh area on Saturday.

According to Levies sources, a truck was on its way when a speeding trailer coming from the opposite side hit it.

As a result, drivers of both vehicles died on the spot while two people sustained injuries.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to nearby hospital.

Levies force has registered a case.

