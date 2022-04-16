Two Die, Two Injured In A Road Mishap
Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2022 | 05:05 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :At least two people died while two others sustained injuries in a collision between truck and a trailer on National Highway near Shela Bagh area on Saturday.
According to Levies sources, a truck was on its way when a speeding trailer coming from the opposite side hit it.
As a result, drivers of both vehicles died on the spot while two people sustained injuries.
The bodies and the injured were shifted to nearby hospital.
Levies force has registered a case.