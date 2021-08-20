Two die, two injured in road mishap

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :At least two women were killed while two others including a minor girl sustained serious injuries due to collision between motorcycle and truck at Multan road.

According to details, a citizen namely Latif resident of Alabad colony was coming to Burewala from Vehari alongwith his family riding on motorcycle.

Suddenly,an over-speeding truck coming from opposite side ran over the motorcycle near lucky floor mill Multan road.

As a result, Sharma Bibi the mother of Latif and Saba d/o Latif died on the spot while Latif and his niece Maryum sustained serious injuries.

Rescue team shifted the injured to District Headquarters hospital.