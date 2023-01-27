UrduPoint.com

Two Die, Two Injured In Turbat Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2023 | 06:27 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :At least two persons died and two others sustained injuries in a road mishap near Baironk Cross area of Turbat on Friday.

According to police sources, the victims were on their way to Baironk for a picnic in a vehicle when it overturned on National Highway due to over speeding.

As a result, two people died on the spot while two received injuries. The bodies and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital.

The bodies were identified as Noor Muhammad and Aurank Phat. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after the completion of medical legal formalities.

Police have registered the case.

