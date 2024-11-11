Two Die, Two Inured In Surab Road Mishap
Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2024 | 06:52 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Two women died and two sustained injuries in a road mishap at Batgo Check Post near Surab area of Kalat district on Monday.
According to Levies sources, a vehicle carrying four people including two women was on way to Pajgur from Quetta when it turned over on National Highway near Batgo Check Post due to its tyre burst.
As a result, two women died on the spot while a child and a man received injuries.
The bodies and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the injured treatments were started.
The victims identity could not be ascertained so far.
