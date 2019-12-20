Two died, 12 injured as coach fell into ravine

At least two persons were killed while 12 others got serious injuries when a passenger coach fell into a ravine near Palai area on Swat Expressway on Friday morning

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :At least two persons were killed while 12 others got serious injuries when a passenger coach fell into a ravine near Palai area on Swat Expressway on Friday morning.

Malakand Levies said, a passenger coach on way to Rawalpindi from Timergara fell into a ravine near Zulam Koat in Palai area after the driver lost control over the vehicle due to extra speed.

Two persons were killed on the spot while 12 others got serious injuries.

Soon after receiving information, Malakand Levies and volunteers reached the scene and shifted the bodies and injured to DHQ Batkhela. Some of the injured were stated to be in critical condition.

Levies sources said those killed in the mishap were identified as Khalil Ahmed, a resident of Dera Murad Jamali and Irfanullah, resident of Samar Bagh, Lower Dir. The sources further said that the incident occurred due to negligence of the driver.