UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Died, 12 Injured As Coach Fell Into Ravine

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 12:53 PM

Two died, 12 injured as coach fell into ravine

At least two persons were killed while 12 others got serious injuries when a passenger coach fell into a ravine near Palai area on Swat Expressway on Friday morning

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :At least two persons were killed while 12 others got serious injuries when a passenger coach fell into a ravine near Palai area on Swat Expressway on Friday morning.

Malakand Levies said, a passenger coach on way to Rawalpindi from Timergara fell into a ravine near Zulam Koat in Palai area after the driver lost control over the vehicle due to extra speed.

Two persons were killed on the spot while 12 others got serious injuries.

Soon after receiving information, Malakand Levies and volunteers reached the scene and shifted the bodies and injured to DHQ Batkhela. Some of the injured were stated to be in critical condition.

Levies sources said those killed in the mishap were identified as Khalil Ahmed, a resident of Dera Murad Jamali and Irfanullah, resident of Samar Bagh, Lower Dir. The sources further said that the incident occurred due to negligence of the driver.

Related Topics

Injured Swat Driver Vehicle Rawalpindi Dir Malakand Timergara Samar Bagh Dera Murad Jamali From Coach

Recent Stories

Nearly 3 in 4 (69%) Pakistanis claim they watch th ..

23 seconds ago

Blast destroys shop in Darra Adam Khel

3 minutes ago

Cameroonian invents unique multipurpose fridge

3 minutes ago

Protests against Modi govt over CAA: Three people ..

28 minutes ago

Coach plunges into ravine leaving 2 dead

3 minutes ago

Shut the police stations and courts if system cann ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.