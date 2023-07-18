Open Menu

Two Died, 19 Injured As Vehicle Overturns In Mastung

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2023 | 10:41 PM

Two died, 19 injured as vehicle overturns in Mastung

At least two people died and 19 others including women and children received injuries in road mishap near Dasht Link Road area of Mastung district on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :At least two people died and 19 others including women and children received injuries in road mishap near Dasht Link Road area of Mastung district on Tuesday.

According to Levies sources, a pick-up vehicle carrying people including women and children to attend a wedding party was on its way from Mastung when the vehicle overturned on the road near Khand Masori area due to speeding.

As a result, two people died on the spot while 19 people including women and children suffered wounds.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical aid where ten of them were reported to be in serious condition.

The bodies and the injured identity could not be ascertained so far.

Levies force has registered a case.

