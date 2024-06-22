Two Died, 4 Injured In Road Mishap
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2024 | 06:00 PM
KOHAT Jun 22 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 22nd Jun, 2024) Two youths in the car were died on the spot while four other received serious injuries when their motor car got out of control and collided with a roadside tree on Jhanda Road near Swabi on Saturday.
The Rescue 1122 team,soon after arriving at the spot, shifted the dead bodies and injured youths to the District Headquarters Hospital Swabi. According to reports, the accident happened due to over speeding. As a result, two youths, 20-year-old Muhammad Sami and 20-year-old Muhammad Musa, residents of Jahangira, died on the spot while 20-year-old Isa, 15-year-old Samir, 17-year-old Saifullah and 14-year-old Yahya were seriously injured.
