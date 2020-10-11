UrduPoint.com
Two Died, 8 Injured In Kalat Coach-truck Collision

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 09:10 PM

Two died, 8 injured in Kalat coach-truck collision

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :At least two persons including a woman died and 8 others sustained wounds in a collision between a passenger coach and a truck on National Highway near Kirani area of Kalat district on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, a Karachi-bound passenger coach from Quetta was on its way when it hit a truck which coming from opposite direction due to over speeding.

As a consequence, two people including a woman died on the spot while 8 others including children and women received injuries.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where some of them were referred to Quetta civil hospital for further medical aid in view of their critical condition.

Levies force registered a case.

