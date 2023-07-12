Two died after falling into main hole in industrial sector: Police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Two persons were killed after falling into a main hole (gutter) of an industrial sector, Islamabad city, Police and tv channels reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the father was trying to rescue his son when he fell into the main hole (Gutter), found open at the I-10/4 industrial sector of Islamabad city.

Both the ill-fated persons died due to heavy suffocation observed inside the main hole (gutter) of the industrial sector.

Police and locals managed to drag out the bodies after hectic efforts. Those killed in the incident were identified as Abdul Rehman (15) and Rashid. The investigation was underway.