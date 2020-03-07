UrduPoint.com
Two Died After House Roof Collapses In Nowshera

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 05:35 PM

Two died after house roof collapses in Nowshera

Two children died and eight other persons of the same family injured when a roof of their house collapsed in Nowshera on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Two children died and eight other persons of the same family injured when a roof of their house collapsed in Nowshera on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

According to PDMA so far, eleven persons died and twenty-two injured in the recent rain related incidents in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Thirty-eight houses were also partially damaged due to rains.

