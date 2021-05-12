Two died after inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning well

Two persons died after inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning a well in Chak 101-DB Yazman, some 35 kilometres from here on Wednesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Two persons died after inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning a well in Chak 101-DB Yazman, some 35 kilometres from here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, four persons Abdur Rehman, Waris Ali, Muhammad Nadeem and Rafaqat Ali entered a well to clean it.

While cleaning the turbine, poisonous gas got leaked due to which all the four persons fell unconscious.

Abdur Rehman and Waris Ali died on the spot while Muhammad Nadeem and Rafaqat Ali were rushed to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Yazman.