Two died and 10 injured in two road accidents in Torghar, Oghi

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :At least two persons died and 10 others were injured in two road accidents in Torghar and Oghi here on Thursday.

According to the police sources, in a first road accident, a woman jumped from a Datsun pickup and lost her life after the pickup driver lost his control over the vehicle while reversing the vehicle and fell into a deep gorge at Sokal Torghar.

Four other persons in the vehicle got minor injuries. The Datsun was heading towards Torghar from Darband.

In another road accident which took place in Badalgran Oghi when the passenger jeep No.

1398 owing to the high slope and poor condition of the narrow road reversed and fell into the deep gorge.

The driver Abid son of Gulistan crushed under the vehicle and lost his life and six other passengers sustained critical injuries.

The other passengers jumped from the jeep and saved their lives as the jeep started reversing, the locals and police recovered the dead body of the driver and rescued injured passenger and shifted them to King Abdullah Hospital Manshera.