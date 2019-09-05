UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Died And 10 Injured In Two Road Accidents In Torghar, Oghi

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 12:15 PM

Two died and 10 injured in two road accidents in Torghar, Oghi

At least two persons died and 10 others were injured in two road accidents in Torghar and Oghi here on Thursday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :At least two persons died and 10 others were injured in two road accidents in Torghar and Oghi here on Thursday.

According to the police sources, in a first road accident, a woman jumped from a Datsun pickup and lost her life after the pickup driver lost his control over the vehicle while reversing the vehicle and fell into a deep gorge at Sokal Torghar.

Four other persons in the vehicle got minor injuries. The Datsun was heading towards Torghar from Darband.

In another road accident which took place in Badalgran Oghi when the passenger jeep No.

1398 owing to the high slope and poor condition of the narrow road reversed and fell into the deep gorge.

The driver Abid son of Gulistan crushed under the vehicle and lost his life and six other passengers sustained critical injuries.

The other passengers jumped from the jeep and saved their lives as the jeep started reversing, the locals and police recovered the dead body of the driver and rescued injured passenger and shifted them to King Abdullah Hospital Manshera.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Poor Driver Road Vehicle Died Road Accident Gulistan Oghi Women From Jeep

Recent Stories

Curfew, communication blackout in IOK enter 2nd mo ..

3 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

3 minutes ago

Russia, China May Create Engine on Basis of PD-35 ..

22 minutes ago

Russia's Novatek, Japan's Saibu Gas Agree to Creat ..

27 minutes ago

Russian Direct Investment Fund Joins Forces With R ..

34 minutes ago

Loud explosion heard in central Kabul, casualties ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.