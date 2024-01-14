Two Died And 18 Injured In Kohistan Road Mishap
Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2024 | 02:50 PM
KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) At least two women died and 18 others were injured when a pak-up vehicle fell into a deep gorge at Village Qilla of district Kolai Palis.
According to the Rescue 1122 sources, the pickup, which was carrying more than 20 family members who were going to attend a marriage ceremony, fell into a gorge, resulting in two women dying on the spot and 18 others, including women, children, and men, sustaining injuries.
District Emergency Officer Lower Kohistan mobilized a medical team along with all available ambulances to the accident site and promptly administered initial medical aid to the injured.
Initially, the injured were shifted to the district hospital in Pattan, and after first aid, seriously injured passengers were transferred to Ayub Medical Colleges in Abbottabad.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight
Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle
DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan
CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..
IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..
Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday
Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportation in sensitive areas: ECP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BISP cautions citizens about fraudulent messages16 minutes ago
-
2200 CCTV cameras being installed to maintain law and order; Dr Jamal26 minutes ago
-
'PML-N to steer country out of crisis'36 minutes ago
-
ECP urges political parties to ensure 5pc women candidates on general seats for 2024 elections36 minutes ago
-
Renowned Urdu poet Hafeez Jalandhari remembered36 minutes ago
-
RDA, PITB sign agreement for E-filing system36 minutes ago
-
Labourer electrocuted in Sargodha46 minutes ago
-
Free travel facilities to students extended46 minutes ago
-
Call for caution amidst harsh winter conditions46 minutes ago
-
Police recovers 3290 liters illegal fuel in DI Khan46 minutes ago
-
Fire at bat factory46 minutes ago
-
Warm clothes distributed among patients2 hours ago