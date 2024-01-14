Open Menu

Two Died And 18 Injured In Kohistan Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Two died and 18 injured in Kohistan road mishap

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) At least two women died and 18 others were injured when a pak-up vehicle fell into a deep gorge at Village Qilla of district Kolai Palis.

According to the Rescue 1122 sources, the pickup, which was carrying more than 20 family members who were going to attend a marriage ceremony, fell into a gorge, resulting in two women dying on the spot and 18 others, including women, children, and men, sustaining injuries.

District Emergency Officer Lower Kohistan mobilized a medical team along with all available ambulances to the accident site and promptly administered initial medical aid to the injured.

Initially, the injured were shifted to the district hospital in Pattan, and after first aid, seriously injured passengers were transferred to Ayub Medical Colleges in Abbottabad.

