Two Died And 9 Injured In Kohistan Jeep Accident
Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2024 | 04:30 PM
KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) At least two persons were killed and 9 others were injured on Friday when a passenger jeep plunged into a deep gorge at Sair Ghazi Abad Lower Kohistan.
According to the police sources, a jeep carrying 10 passengers fell into the deep gorge while taking a sharp, resulting the killing of two passengers on the spot while 9 others including the driver sustained critical injuries.
Rescue 1122 Lower Kohistan, police and locals have recovered the dead bodies and injured from the gorge and provided medical assistance to the injured before transferring them to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Pattan for further treatment.
Passengers with minor injuries were discharged after first aid while seriously injured passengers were referred to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad.
