Two Died And Four Injured In Road Accident At Battagram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 02:07 PM

Two died and four injured in road accident at Battagram

At least two persons died and four including three children injured when a car plunged into a deep gorge at Maira Basham Battagram

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :At least two persons died and four including three children injured when a car plunged into a deep gorge at Maira Basham Battagram.

According to the Rescue 1122 Battagram sources, a family was traveling to the home town in a car which fell into a deep gorge when the driver lost his control over the vehicle at Maira Basham Battagram.

As a result Safeer resident of Diamer and his wife died on the spot while four others including three children sustained injuries.

The children were identified as Maria, Ayan and Salar and the driver of the car.

The injured and dead bodies were shifted to the Battagram District Headquarters Hospital by Rescue 1122 and later doctors referred the critically injured at Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Abbottabad while after medico legal formalities the dead bodies were handed over to the family.

