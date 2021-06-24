UrduPoint.com
Two Died And Seven Injured As A School Van Plunges Into A Deep Gorge At Beeran Gali

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 01:08 PM

Two died and seven injured as a school van plunges into a deep gorge at Beeran Gali

A student and van driver were killed while 7 students were injured when a school van skidded off and plunged into a deep ravine near village Beeran Gali in limit of Bagnotar police station owing to brake failure

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :A student and van driver were killed while 7 students were injured when a school van skidded off and plunged into a deep ravine near village Beeran Gali in limit of Bagnotar police station owing to brake failure.

According to Bagnotar police station sources, a school van fell into a deep gorge due to the brake failure which was carrying students resulting in 2 persons including a student and van driver died at the spot while 7 others sustained injuries.

Later, the dead bodies and injured persons were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Abbottabad.

The dead persons were identified as driver Muhammad Asif, resident of Basali and a student Zeeshan s/o Gul Khitab resident of Jogi Mar.

The injured were identified as Zohaib s/o of Ashraf, Asif s/o of Aurangzeb, Shahid s/o Nazeer Muhammad, Shakeel s/o Yaqoob, Noman s/o Gul Khitab, Sadiq s/o Abdul Manan and Umair s/o Ayaz.

All injured were the students of different grades who were going to school in the morning when the accident took place adding that 2 students were in serious conditions.

