UrduPoint.com

Two Died And Three Injured In Thandyani Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Two died and three injured in Thandyani road accident

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :At least two people died and three others were critically injured when a car plunged into a deep gorge at tourist spot Thandyani.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a tourist family of Lahore was going to Thandyani when they reached village Chatri near Thandyai driver lost his control over the car and fell into a deep gorge.

Two ambulances of Rescue 1122 along with medical technicians reached the accident site and started the rescue operation.

Two people including the driver of the car and a minor girl died on the spot while three others including a woman sustained critical injuries those were shifted to the district headquarters hospital Abbottabad where doctors declared them critical and shifted them to Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad.

