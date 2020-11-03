Two died, another injured in Mansehra road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :At least two people died and another one injured when a car collided with a jeep at village Mandhar Mansehra here on Tuesday.

According to details, Suzuki Mehran car which was heading towards Mansehra from Daloola village collided with a jeep at village Mandhar resulting two passengers of the car sustained critical injuries and shifted to King Abdullah Hospital Mansehra where they could not survive and lost their lives.

Another unknown woman sustained injuries and after first aid discharged from hospital.

The dead bodies of two passengers were identified as Bilal son of Fazal ur Rehman and Usman residents of Dharkholian Daloola.

After completion of medico-legal formalities, the dead bodies were handed over to the families and later the funeral prayers of both were offered in native village.