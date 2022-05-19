Two died, another injured in two separate accidents

Two persons were killed, while another sustained serious injuries in two separate accidents here on Thursday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed, while another sustained serious injuries in two separate accidents here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, two motorists Ghulam Fareed and Waris Ali were hit by an uncontrolled tractor, near Sahoka under the jurisdiction of Sader Police. As a result, Fareed was crushed to death on the spot, while Waris Ali sustained serious injuries.

In another traffic accident, a pedestrian Muhammad Adil, resident of 515 EB, was crossing the road, when a speeding car crushed him to death.

Rescuers from 1122 reached the spot and shifted the bodies of the deceased and injured to THQ hospital for necessary medico-legal formalities.

Police concerned registered cases against the tractor and car drivers and started raids to nab them.

Further investigations are underway.